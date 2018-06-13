Hybrid cloud automation and orchestration company Embotics released on Tuesday new version of its vCommander platform. In its new release, Embotics vCommander v7 delivers next-generation hybrid cloud management software built for automation, orchestration and governance of both traditional and new microservice-based applications while facilitating DevOps.

vCommander v7 ushers in the next-generation of hybrid cloud management, bridging the gap between traditional IT concerns such as governance, compliance and policy-based management with the speed and agility needed by DevOps-based engineering teams.

vCommander v7 delivers provisioning, automation and orchestration of infrastructure and virtual machines, as well as distro-independent support for Kubernetes clusters; significant DevOps enablement via customizable, modular workflows that seamlessly and bi-directionally integrate with popular CI/CD pipeline tools along with flexible sandbox provisioning; governance and policy compliance for security, network policy and configuration, all accomplished without impeding agility or developer velocity; rich hybrid cloud expense management and optimization, as well as orchestrated remediation; and support for both cloud-direct and cloud-brokered consumption models.

The capabilities of the vCommander platform include support for Kubernetes Container Management. vCommander’s real-time inventory and workflow orchestration feature enables organizations to easily provision, clone and manage Kubernetes clusters. vCommander v7 provides a range of DevOps and workflow enhancements to assist automation needs and related integration to third-party systems or CI/CD pipelines.

This release introduces a canonical-form, multi-cloud catalog along with several Intelligent Placement features and policies, ensuring workloads are provisioned to the optimal cloud based on business priorities including resource consumption, cost, placement attributes and per-destination quotas. vCommander now provides significant additional depth in both private and public cloud cost visibility, providing the data users require to make informed cloud cost decisions and provides a new cost analytics dashboard for both cloud administrators and delegated business unit users.

Leverage cost visibility and provide immediate and ongoing savings in a controlled fashion with vCommander’s enhanced policy automation and analytics. vCommander now provides automated rightsizing, executing on its recommendations and providing controlled remediation.

Research from a recent Ponemon Institute release identifies a gap between decision-makers’ views that DevOps and microservice enablement are important and their confidence in their organizations’ ability to deliver them – a gap that is costing the average enterprise $34 million each year.

With so many enterprises struggling to deliver microservices-based applications and enable DevOps methodology (74 percent and 67 percent, respectively), the report also identifies a gap between the capabilities of current Cloud Management Platforms (CMP 1.0) and what organizations turning to cloud native applications need.

“As Global 1000 organizations continue to move toward a cloud native strategy while still using IaaS for their traditional apps, it became evident that we need to offer the ability to manage both through the vCommander platform,” said Michael Torto, CEO of Embotics. “For the past year, we’ve been redefining what a Cloud Management Platform should look like and are proud to be the first to market with a solution that reduces the complexity and friction associated with the adoption of DevOps, containers and microservices.”