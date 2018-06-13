Valimail announced on Tuesday that it has joined the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program (TIPP), a global ecosystem composed of more than 100 participating technology companies, in a collaborative effort to combat cybercrime and secure the cloud generation.

As part of Symantec TIPP, Valimail can leverage an open ecosystem which includes a complete API framework, as well as integration with the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. Valimail and Symantec will build integrated solutions that best service customers and help protect them from security threats.

Valimail also has access to Symantec technology, tools, and support, resulting in integrated solutions delivered to market faster and more efficiently.

TIPP provides technology partners with tools necessary to develop differentiated product and service offerings that complement and extend the Symantec solution portfolio. In return, TIPs gain access to Symantec technology, tools, and support, resulting in integrated solutions delivered to market faster and more efficiently. Integration partners have access to a set of fundamental program services, including Symantec software licenses, installation and configuration support, free membership to TSANet, and use of the Technology Integration Partner logo to promote the relationship.

The Technology Integration Partner Program ecosystem provides access to a comprehensive set of Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs), allowing partners to build compelling customer solutions to augment the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform.

Open ecosystem that will lead to better solutions, the TIPP is designed to work across the cyber security industry to integrate with vendors in the advanced threat, SIEM, data protection, web or messaging amongst others.

Symantec TIPP also provides integration options for products to interact with non-specific security systems, such as ticketing and information technology service management (ITSM), to control workflows and security task automation. Technology Integration partners can leverage the program to gain access to Symantec’s large portfolio of security control points across the cloud, web, information protection, and endpoint and messaging, so that partners can reduce their time to market for their customers.

The Technology Integration Partner Program currently includes over 100 partnerships, featuring integrations and solutions from companies such as Box, Dropbox, ServiceNow, Splunk, and Amazon.

As a Technology Integration Partner, Symantec provides access to partner innovation as well as empowering customers to leverage and enhance their current security solutions with open integrations into the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. Symantec uncovers security vendors to join TIPP, allowing customers to take advantage of top technologies and solutions.

Based on relationships established with customers, the TIPP brings access to unrivaled technologies by fostering the broadest and deepest open ecosystem. To simplify the program, Symantec has developed a broad set of Technology Tracks within TIPP that partners can join to promote the partnership value to sales team and channel resellers. These including web protection, cloud connect, encryption, encrypted traffic management, DLP and ATP.

TIPP provides technology partners with tools necessary to develop differentiated product and service offerings that complement and extend the Symantec solution portfolio. In return, TIPs gain access to Symantec technology, tools, and support, resulting in integrated solutions delivered to market faster and more efficiently. Integration partners have access to a set of fundamental program services, including Symantec software licenses, installation and configuration support, free membership to TSANet, and use of the Technology Integration Partner logo to promote the relationship.

“We’re excited to integrate with Symantec’s technology and offer customers our pioneering automated email authentication platform,” said Steve Mock, vice president of business development for Valimail. “Valimail Enforce, with its patented InstantSPF technology, gives customers the ability to start collecting data and gaining visibility into their email ecosystems almost immediately, and get the impersonation protection and deliverability benefits that DMARC enforcement provides within months instead of years.”

“In the cloud generation, it’s important for companies to work with an open ecosystem to reduce the potential risk of fragmentation that can result in increased vulnerabilities and high operating costs,” said Peter Doggart, vice president of Business Development at Symantec. “By integrating with the latest, advanced security technologies, our partners can help protect their customers and data from threats. With the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program, we’ve made our Integrated Cyber Defense Platform open for integration in order to develop deep technical integrations. Together, we can make a positive impact and help make the world a safer place from cyberthreats.”