Aparavi, a Silicon Beach startup in SaaS-based solutions, announced on Thursday that the IBM Cloud has passed a stringent set of test cases necessary to fulfill the requirements for interoperability certification with its Active Archive Platform to empower users with fine grain control and the ability to dynamically discover, index, classify and prune unstructured data while ensuring long term retention.

Certified as part of the Aparavi Certified Cloud Destinations Program, the IBM Cloud was validated to adhere to Aparavi-supported object storage APIs, as well as having the framework to store objects on-premises, in the cloud, or by acting as a gateway to other storage devices. As a result of the certification process, the IBM Cloud has achieved “Aparavi Certified” status.

Whether looking for standalone or secondary storage for a server, an out-of-the-box storage solution or the components to create their own storage solution, IBM has the cloud storage resources organizations need. When used in conjunction with the Aparavi’s simple and efficient SaaS-based Active Archive, organizations gain the control they need to intelligently manage their data while reducing secondary storage growth by up to 75 percent.

In addition to certifying the IBM Cloud as compatible with the Aparavi Active Archive, Aparavi also joined the IBM PartnerWorld program as a Registered Business Partner. IBM’s Business Partners come from companies small and large; from those that sell IBM to those that use it; from traditional resellers to new, born-in-the-cloud companies; from solutions architects to deployment experts.

Being a part of the IBM PartnerWorld ecosystem provides additional access to IBM customers looking for specialized expertise and solutions like the Aparavi Active Archive.