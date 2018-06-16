Bitdefender, a cybersecurity technology company, announced Thursday the integration of its GravityZone cloud workload protection platform with AHV, Nutanix’s native hypervisor, and the availability of the GravityZone Nutanix Marketplace blueprint.

The GravityZone integration with AHV simplifies security administration for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud workloads. GravityZone communicates with AHV to obtain up-to-date virtual-machine (VM) inventory and cluster hierarchy as well as real-time data on VM instantiation, termination and movement.

GravityZone uses this data to automatically deploy in-guest security tools and security servers, assign highly granular security policies, recover security licenses from decommissioned VMs, and provide infrastructure aware reporting.

The GravityZone Nutanix Marketplace blueprint makes the deployment of the security platform as easy as the click of a mouse. No matter where in the enterprise cloud a customer’s development, test or production VMs reside and what hypervisor(s) they run on, various users can use the blueprint to quickly deploy GravityZone in their environments without adding IT support tickets.

As a Nutanix Ready AHV-integrated solution, GravityZone uses multiple layers of next-generation defenses (such as tunable machine learning, application control, anti-exploit, and network sandboxing) to protect Enterprise Cloud customers from advanced threats, while enabling efficient centralized security-manageability and preserving the performance and utilization of Nutanix infrastructure.

Engineered for hyperconverged and cloud environments, GravityZone minimizes security’s impact on infrastructure resources, increasing consolidation ratios by up to 35% and improving application response by 17% compared to other workload security solutions. GravityZone is universally compatible with all virtualization platforms, enabling a secure transition to Nutanix AHV from other hypervisors.

“We deployed Nutanix to meet the explosive growth in demand for compute and storage capacity in our organization. Nutanix has delivered the single-console management simplicity and on-demand scalability we were looking for. Bitdefender fits perfectly with Nutanix. Like Nutanix AHV, GravityZone lets us manage all of its security layers from a single console, providing clear security visibility across our datacenters,” said Gerard Velzen, system administrator at Xelvin. “In 15 minutes, I can now complete security-related tasks that used to take me an hour.”

“The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud is a self-healing and hardened platform developed from the ground up with security in mind, offering role-based access control, two-factor authentication, microsegmentation, and FIPS-compliant data at rest encryption. We’re happy that Bitdefender GravityZone is now Nutanix Ready for AHV and a part of the Nutanix Marketplace,” said Jay Chitnis, senior director of strategic alliances at Nutanix. “The integration of our solutions will help joint customers leverage the unique security benefits of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud while enhancing the protection of their workloads.”

“As the current threat landscape places tremendous pressure on the modern datacenter, the already overloaded IT operations teams bear a security burden,” said Harish Agastya, VP of enterprise solutions at Bitdefender. “GravityZone not only delivers best-in-class layered next-generation defenses for hybrid infrastructure, but also streamlines and automates security workflows to let IT focus on strategic priorities. The new GravityZone-AHV integration and the GravityZone Nutanix Marketplace blueprint help Nutanix customers achieve just that.”