Western Digital Corp. announced on Monday that Huawei has qualified its host-managed shingled magnetic recording (SMR) helium-based HDD, the Ultrastar Hs14, its 14TB HDD designed for demanding big data applications.

An early adopter of Western Digital’s SMR HDDs, Huawei is breaking new ground by optimizing its distributed cloud storage OceanStor 9000 system for the sequential nature of data capture in video surveillance applications. Seeing the value in enabling significant TCO improvements, Huawei has made considerable investments in the integration of Western Digital’s SMR HelioSeal HDDs, which deliver enhanced density, power efficiency and reliability.

Currently available, the Ultrastar Hs14 is an enterprise-class 14TB HDD that is based on host-managed SMR technology. This 3.5-inch HDD is optimized to deliver high capacity at low TCO. It provides improved capacity leadership by harnessing two core complementary technologies – fourth generation HelioSeal technology and second-generation host-managed SMR. These field proven technologies provide the foundation for delivering efficiency, quality and reliable performance required for cloud and hyperscale data center customers.

The Ultrastar Hs14 is built on the proven and mature HelioSeal platform to deliver high watt/TB power footprint for online storage. Built for enterprise workloads up to 550TB/year, Hs14 is ideal for ultra-dense scale-out storage systems, with product reliability, necessary for private and public cloud enterprise applications. Industry-standard SATA 6Gb/s or SAS 12Gb/s interface options support a variety of data center configurations.

By combining host-managed SMR with HelioSeal technology, Ultrastar Hs14 offers a 16 percent increase in capacity compared to 12TB drives using perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technology, while delivering highly predictable, highly reliable performance. As host-managed SMR enforces a sequential stream of all incoming data, and also provides control at the host level, users can tier their storage from hot-to-cold while maintaining a consistent performance profile regardless of packet size, number of data streams, or workload.

The Ultrastar Hs14 HDD extends HGST’s tradition of leadership with a 2.5M-hour MTBF rating and a five-year limited warranty. Ultrastar quality, capacity, power efficiency, and technical support and service provides customers with a lower total cost of ownership over previous generations. HGST drives are backed by an array of technical support and services, which may include customer and integration assistance.

Large data volumes is the typical feature for video archiving, data backing up and more. Huawei’s OceanStor 9000 makes full use of the Ultrastar Hs14 SMR drive’s capacity and drive characteristics through its ROW (Redirect on write) technology.

With the OceanStor 9000 solution based on high-density 14TB SMR hard drives, customers can save up to 40 percent of a room’s floor space, and power consumption can be reduced by more than 40 percent compared to 8TB hard drive solutions commonly used.

“With the explosive growth of data, our worldwide customers from different industries require high density, good performance and low power to meet their growing demands. Huawei provides comprehensive data management solutions for customers based on high-performance all-flash storage for critical business scenarios. Huawei has optimized its distributed file system for massive unstructured data scenarios, which enables OceanStor 9000 to support capacity up to 14TB SMR drives. This helps customers to manage massive video data with a lower TCO,” said Meng Guangbin, president of storage product line at Huawei. “Huawei will continue to focus on the development of various emerging technologies, including storage medium, also through continuous technological innovation to help customers manage their data in a more efficient way.”

“Huawei is an early innovator and valued partner, and their qualification of our 14TB SMR HDD underscores the strength of our long-standing relationship,” said Mark Grace, senior vice president of Devices at Western Digital. “Today, more than 70 percent of the exabytes we ship into the capacity enterprise segment are based on our HelioSeal technology platform, which deliver among the highest capacities and the lowest TCO for scale-out cloud and enterprise data centers. We’re proud that Huawei continues to see the technology innovation and value we bring to their business.”