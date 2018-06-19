Red Hat announced on Tuesday launch of Red Hat Process Automation Manager 7, a comprehensive, cloud-native platform for developing business automation services and process-centric applications across hybrid cloud environments. Process Automation Manager is the next generation of Red Hat’s business process management (BPM) offering, Red Hat JBoss BPM Suite, and enables organizations to streamline, automate, measure and continuously improve business operations.

Process Automation Manager provides both business and IT users with a low-code solution that can reduce the time required to build applications that automate business processes, enforce business policies and make business decisions.

Digital transformation can place new demands on both business and IT to deliver greater efficiency and agility throughout the application lifecycle. Process Automation Manager is designed to foster closer collaboration between the two groups by enabling business users to directly participate in creating new business applications using business-friendly concepts, while retaining the governance and oversight required by IT for application scalability and security.

The new release of the platform introduces and expands on a number of key capabilities, including cloud-native application development. With Process Automation Manager 7, Red Hat is expanding its business process automation capabilities native to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, its comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. Customers can develop, test and deploy intelligent, cloud-native applications that automate business decisions and processes as containerized microservices spanning hybrid cloud environments.

The offering features case management capabilities that support dynamic and ad-hoc workflows that are otherwise difficult or impossible to represent in a traditional process model, which helps customers collaborate more easily and better manage unstructured processes. In scenarios such as fraud detection and investigation, Process Automation Manager can enhance process automation efforts with better visualization and organization of workflow goals, results, collaboration, and associated content.

Process Automation Manager now includes new rapid application development tools for creating rich, device-independent user interfaces as part of a simplified and more intuitive experience for building process-driven applications.

Process Automation Manager includes Red Hat Decision Manager, a decision management platform that simplifies development and deployment of rules-based applications and services, and a business resource planner based on the OptaPlanner community project.

“Process automation technology materializes the benefits of Red Hat’s vision and strengths—open hybrid cloud, containers, DevOps, microservices—for the business,” said Mike Piech, vice president and general manager, Middleware, Red Hat. “With Red Hat Process Automation Manager, business professionals can collaborate side-by-side with technical architects to optimize workflows, rapidly introduce new offerings, and drive operational efficiency in ways that delight customers and outmaneuver competitors in an increasingly digital world.”

Red Hat Process Automation Manager is available for download by members of the Red Hat Developer community.