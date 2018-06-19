StorageCraft announced on Monday new certified integrations with ConnectWise, a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services and resources necessary for success. StorageCraft PSA Integration and RMM plug-in are available immediately via the StorageCraft partner portal and Automate Solution Center respectively. MSPs will experience improved speed, scale and efficiency from the ConnectWise platform as they manage and run their data protection businesses using StorageCraft solutions.

StorageCraft for ConnectWise Manage (PSA) Integration saves MSPs time and money. StorageCraft partners can sync StorageCraft licenses and cloud usage to their PSA accounts for automated billing. The PSA Integration maps the number of StorageCraft MSP licenses and Cloud storage usage to PSA customer accounts and agreements. It allows MSPs to push changes either on-demand or on a schedule from StorageCraft to their ConnectWise Manage system. It also generates a summary mapping report to detail which StorageCraft accounts have been mapped.

StorageCraft Plug-in for ConnectWise Automate (RMM) increases operational efficiencies. Partners can manage and monitor all their data protection from within the ConnectWise Automate Control Center. The RMM plug-in allows MSPs to remotely install/uninstall, license and update the SPX backup agent on any machine. Backups can be easily configured remotely and on the fly. Status, errors and warnings are also remotely monitored all from inside the Automate Control Center.

“We have more than a thousand partners using StorageCraft PSA Integration and RMM ConnectWise plug-ins. It was very clear that this community expected more from StorageCraft in terms of the frequency and sophistication of updated plug-ins,” said Douglas Brockett, President, StorageCraft. “Judging by the response from our Beta program, the community agrees that we have delivered. We have made significant investments in ensuring our partners experience the best possible integration with the ConnectWise platform. We will continue to invest and innovate with regular updates to our existing solutions as well as new product offerings.”

“StorageCraft has been a long-term DRaaS partner with ConnectWise,” said Jason Magee, COO, ConnectWise. “With these updates, our partners can now deploy, configure, manage and monitor the latest StorageCraft solutions with the Automate plug-in, while new automation features in the Manage integration give partners the speed and efficiency needed to scale their business unhindered by operational processes.”

“Participating in the StorageCraft beta program has been extremely rewarding. The responsiveness of the StorageCraft development team was excellent, and the results speak for themselves,” said Kenneth Varrone, CTO, Network Solutions & Technology. “The Automate plug-in to StorageCraft is radically improved. For example, the speed, ease and efficiency that we can now deploy, monitor and maintain our backups is exceptional. This means we can redirect considerable resources away from back-end issues into customer engagement that adds value, revenue and margin.”

StorageCraft also announced improved integration with the Autotask business management software platform. The updated StorageCraft Professional Services Automation (PSA) Integration service is available immediately via the StorageCraft Partner Portal.

StorageCraft Integration for Autotask (PSA) Integration saves MSPs time and money. The PSA Integration service maps StorageCraft MSP license quantities and cloud storage usage to the PSA customer accounts and contracts for automated billing. It allows MSPs to push changes in license quantities or cloud usage on-demand or on a schedule, and generates a mapping report to summarize which StorageCraft accounts have been mapped.

“The enhanced automation capabilities of our Autotask PSA Integration service will give MSPs much needed speed and efficiency boosts. Removing cumbersome back end operations processes will also help them scale with greater ease,” said Shridar Subramanian, VP product management and marketing at StorageCraft. “We have made significant investments in ensuring our partners experience the best possible integration with the Autotask platform. We will continue to invest and innovate with regular updates to our existing solutions as well as new product offerings.”