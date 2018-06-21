Broadcom Inc. announced on Wednesday that it is extending its collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in server storage offerings and will showcase them this week at HPE Discover.

Broadcom will highlight benefits of the SFF-TA-1001 specification commonly known as the U.3 reference platform with a U.3 universal drive cage demonstration featuring Toshiba U.3-enabled NVMe, SAS, and SATA drives. This development further expands Broadcom’s collaboration with HPE, which now includes the addition of a Broadcom 24-port RAID controller to the HPE ProLiant Gen10 server family.

U.3 allows SAS and SATA HDDs and SAS, SATA, and NVMe SSDs to operate in a single bay without the complexity of wiring for multiple protocols. The collaboration between Broadcom and HPE is enabling data center customers and drive partners like Toshiba with the right mix of product, technical expertise, and support.

In addition to providing users with more flexibility, simplification and choices, Broadcom and HPE have joined forces to build a better solution to scale on demand with the addition of the Broadcom 24-port RAID controller to HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers. The HPE Smart Array P824i-p MR SAS controller delivers highly flexible, expander-less storage solutions ideal for servers with a high drive count such as the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10.

“Broadcom is growing its investment in HPE server storage solutions, which continues to drive our mission to enable the storage ecosystem with flexibility, performance and simplification,” said Jas Tremblay, vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom. “The addition of our high-port RAID controller to the HPE ProLiant family further extends the footprint of Broadcom Data Center server storage products offered to HPE customers, continuing our heritage of delivering robust data protection and application uptime to the market.”

“Standardizing how IT infrastructure is managed is at the core of HPE’s commitment to simplify hybrid IT for our customers,” said Tom Lattin, vice president and general manager, Mass Market Platforms, Options and Software at HPE. “By collaborating with partners like Broadcom on industry standards such as U.3 Universal Drive Bay, HPE helps global businesses deploy more versatile and streamlined server infrastructure. Universal backplanes that incorporate emerging NVMe drives with SAS and SATA will give customers the flexibility to choose the most optimized drive configurations for their workloads.”

“The development of the U.3 standard was critical for the advancement of flexible, lower-cost storage systems that utilize a mix of SAS, SATA and NVMe devices,” said Steve Fingerhut, Senior Vice President, General Manager, SSD and Cloud Software Business Units at Toshiba Memory America. “We are pleased to enable the collaborative demonstration at HPE Discover with a range of our U.3-enabled SSDs. This is an excellent forum to showcase the benefits of Toshiba technology to system OEM and data center customers, which include lowering costs and simplifying complexity.”

Last month, Broadcom announced production availability of its end-to-end NVMe over Fibre Channel storage solution with NetApp and SUSE. NVMe over Fibre Channel extends the natively parallel NVMe protocol to run on existing SAN infrastructure fabric while providing massive gains in application productivity and performance so customers can power new projects and get more done, faster.

This is a significant milestone for the NVMe over Fabrics protocol, making Fibre Channel the first enterprise transport to be in production with a complete solution consisting of Emulex Gen 6 HBAs, Brocade Gen 6 switches, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP3, and NetApp’s AFF A800, A700, A700s and A300 all-flash arrays running ONTAP 9.4. All of these components are in production and are available now.