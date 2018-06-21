Toshiba Memory Corp. unveiled on Tuesday a new, game-changing category of SAS SSDs expected to replace SATA SSDs in server applications. The RM5 12Gbit/s value SAS (vSAS) series features capacity, performance, reliability, manageability and data security advantages – at a price that obsoletes SATA SSDs.

Designed with affordability and server applications in mind, Toshiba Memory Corporation’s RM5 vSAS series seeks to provide a cost effective and much higher performing solution to overcome the bottlenecks that are inherent with SATA.

Where SATA drives often use SAS expanders to scale out, the RM5 enables the use of native SAS from end-to-end, eliminating the need for protocol translation to SATA. Customers can now take full advantage of SAS’s richer feature set and realize performance throughput superiority over SATA.

A homogeneous SAS environment has long been the gold standard for enterprise server and storage systems. With vertical integration expertise in flash technology, firmware and controller design, Toshiba Memory leveraged its position as a SAS SSD line optimizing RM5 to close the cost gap with SATA – and usher in a new class of SSDs. SATA simply cannot compete with SAS, falling well short in terms of performance, robustness, and encryption options.

Featuring Toshiba Memory Corporation’s BiCS FLASH TLC (3-bit-per-cell) 3D flash memory, the RM5 series will initially be available in capacities up to 7.68TB with a single 12Gbit/s port, SFF-8639 connector and in a 2.5-inch form factor.

Sample shipments to OEM customers start this week in limited quantities, and Toshiba Memory will gradually increase shipments from the third calendar quarter of this year.