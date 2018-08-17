Cloud services company Logicworks released its comprehensive Compliance Assessment product for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure customers.

The service programmatically discovers all of the customer’s cloud resources, scores them against common regulatory compliance standards including HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, NIST, ISO, SOC2, and CIS to provide a detailed report with remediation actions needed to improve the customer’s compliance posture.

The Compliance Assessment is based on the results of an agentless application that can detect nearly every security aspect of infrastructure from account settings, to networking and firewalls, to individual server instances, operating systems, storage, and encryption.

From there, Logicworks assembles an actionable board-level report based on expert interpretation of the scan’s findings.

CIOs and CISOs can use the Compliance Assessment to self-audit their internal teams’ adherence to key standards and demonstrate to management that the appropriate safeguards are in place to protect customers’ data on AWS or Azure. Additionally, they can immediately triage and target resources to remediate critical items.

“Our customers leverage our cloud compliance expertise to help them keep pace with and navigate the complexity of maintaining compliance in the cloud,” said Matthew Sharp, CISO of Logicworks. “Logicworks’ Compliance Assessment allows customers to gain greater visibility and help them quickly prioritize and address areas of concern.”