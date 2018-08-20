In order to help organizations make the shift to people-centric computing by providing a workspace experience, Citrix announced on Monday availability of the Citrix IT Service Management Connector, certified by ServiceNow and now available in the ServiceNow Store.

Citrix and ServiceNow have worked together to deliver this first of its kind solution. Citrix ITSM Connector reduces the time commonly associated with application and desktop provisioning, improving the experience ServiceNow ITSM customers can provide to their employees.

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the store and signifies that the ITSM Connector has completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability.

The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of the Citrix IT Service Management Connector with ServiceNow.

By automating common Citrix workflows, ServiceNow ITSM customers can rapidly on-board and off-board employees, provision virtual desktops or applications quicker, and automate common help-desk requests directly in ServiceNow, saving hours of time and increasing productivity for both IT and employees.

This integration with ServiceNow will help drive greater efficiencies for customers, service providers and employees on common tasks, increasing productivity and freeing up IT resources to focus on more strategic projects.

“At Citrix Synergy, we announced our intent to develop an integration with ServiceNow to continue to drive a superior experience and increased productivity for our customers. Our customers told us that they needed time-saving automation via integration with ServiceNow in their growing digital workspace environments. This integration will help IT and employees save time and get faster access to Citrix services by automating common workflows,” Calvin Hsu, vice president of product marketing at Citrix.

“By automating workflows between Citrix and ServiceNow, our customers can provision IT services faster, enabling greater levels of productivity for IT and delivering a better work experience for employees,” said Avanish Sahai, vice president, worldwide ISV and technology alliances, ServiceNow.

“As a leader in digital transformation, we enable our customers to digitize with confidence,” said Ramanan Ramakrishna, head of service portfolio and innovation, Fujitsu, Digital Technology Services. “The new capabilities of Citrix and ServiceNow align well with our full lifecycle, end to end enterprise service management services.”

“As an award-winning ServiceNow partner, Wipro is keen to embrace this recent Citrix value add to further help our customers transform into as-a-service enterprises,” said Seshu Venkata, general manager, Cloud Infrastructure Services, Wipro.

“I believe that the collaboration between Citrix and ServiceNow is a game changer for our engagement with Citrix and has the potential to add much more value to our shared customers,” said Monique Ouellette, vice president, Global Digital Workplace Services, IBM.