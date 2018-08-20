Cumulus Networks announced Monday expansion of commitment to open networking by introducing Cumulus Linux support for platforms with the new Broadcom Trident 3 (TD3) ASIC. The Cumulus Ethernet Virtual Private Network (EVPN) solution is the best EVPN for TD3, offering operational simplicity, undoing all complications of layer 2 connectivity, and freeing companies from reliance on proprietary controllers.

With the Cumulus and Broadcom partnership EVPN operation are simplified, thus making it easier to support EVPN on Broadcom chips with Cumulus Linux EVPN. The Cumulus EVPN implementation on Broadcom’s Trident 3 ASIC has built-in simplicity on different technological layers, thus reducing human errors and downtime. The EVPN solution on Trident 3 supports VXLAN routing/tunneling in a single pass at 100/25 GbE line rate, supporting both symmetric as well as asymmetric routing

The Trident 3 line of programmable switches are 3.2Tbps and 2Tbps devices designed for data center, enterprise, and service provider networks transitioning to high-density 10/25/100G Ethernet. Trident 3’s programmability allows new enhancements to VXLAN-EVPN, such as VXLAN-GBP, to roll out via a field upgrade, avoiding forklift upgrades and providing investment protection.

The Cumulus and Broadcom solutions maximize ROI through investment protection with interoperability, flexible positioning and re-use of resources, making it easier for customers to migrate spine devices downstream in the future to operate at the top of rack leaf switches, if and when needed.

Broadcom TD3 brings benefits like improved scalability and performance, while Cumulus Linux EVPN offers operational simplicity along with Cumulus NetQ support to validate and troubleshoot EVPN. Combining the two solutions allows for investment protection for the future by providing greater network flexibility so that a switch bought for a certain function can be utilized in different roles moving forward.

“Cumulus Networks and Broadcom have been building network architectures for years, empowering the data center switching market and providing operators with greater control over their infrastructure resources,” said JR Rivers, CTO and Co-founder of Cumulus Networks. “This Cumulus Linux support for Broadcom supports our goal of bringing even more modern, scalable networks to more organizations around the world.”

“We are committed to flexibility and simplicity in building network architectures and we’re thrilled to be working with Cumulus Networks and to have their support for our new TD3 platform,” said Eli Karpilovski, Director, Product Management and Marketing – Switch Software, Switch Products, Broadcom. “Support of Cumulus Linux will help accelerate and simplify the process of building open scalable networks, promoting customization, and reducing the risk of error.”

“We designed our Open Networking strategy around decoupling software from hardware and using merchant silicon to power the underlying infrastructure,” said Drew Schulke, vice president of product management, Dell EMC Networking. “The investments Cumulus Networks has made in supporting Broadcom’s new TD3 architecture allows us to offer customers a modern networking stack without compromising the performance and capability of that underlying infrastructure.”

This announcement comes on the heels of impressive momentum Cumulus Networks has seen over the past year, including an expanded product portfolio with the introduction of Cumulus NetQ 1.3, and a $43 million funding round in January to fund go-to-market, international expansion and build on momentum with Fortune 500 enterprises and service providers. Over 1,000 customers now use Cumulus Networks technology to enable web-scale networking in their data centers.

Trident 3-based switches will be available with Cumulus Linux later this year.