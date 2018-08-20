StorageCraft introduced Monday ShadowXafe, an advanced next-generation data-protection solution that delivers recovery and workflow-optimized management simplicity. ShadowXafe is easy to deploy and manage, and it ensures secure data protection, less application downtime, and improved productivity.

Designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs), ShadowXafe is simple to deploy, easy to manage and reliable even under the most demanding circumstances. It ensures SLA-driven data protection and delivers powerful recovery for physical and virtual machines (VMs). Integrated with StorageCraft cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), ShadowXafe provides total business continuity and orchestrated recovery with a single click.

In the event of system failure, data corruption or natural disaster, SMBs can perform VM recovery in milliseconds and restore their entire infrastructure in minutes using StorageCraft’s patented VirtualBoot technology.

With ShadowXafe, StorageCraft delivers industry-leading agent and agentless protection managed through a single pane of glass. While agentless deployments will satisfy the SLA requirements for most VMs, agent-based protection offers the highest SLA for physical and performance-intensive VMs.

With ShadowXafe, customers can recover any server, physical or virtual, regardless of size into a VM in milliseconds. ShadowXafe provides a simple and consistent experience independent of whether one is recovering from storage that is local, offsite or in the cloud.

Using ShadowXafe, the data-protection workflow is managed through OneSystem®, a single, unified management platform featuring a true SLA-based protection framework. The entire protection lifecycle – from specifying protection requirements to ongoing management and compliance assessment – is done through policies. These SLA policies are outcome-based rather than process-oriented to ensure high accuracy and compliance. OneSystem offers remote monitoring and management from a single console as well as simplified discovery. These features enable data-protection workflow at scale, save time and reduce the risk of errors.

ShadowXafe delivers total business continuity through tight integration with StorageCraft’s optional disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). As a result, it offers complete, orchestrated one-click failover in the cloud, allowing the user to recover the entire infrastructure.

“As data grows and infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, SMBs are faced with the challenge of protecting data cost-effectively and recovering it quickly,” said Shridar Subramanian, vice president of product management and marketing at StorageCraft. “These objectives have been unachievable until today. ShadowXafe combines reliable recovery, scalability and total business continuity with ease of use and affordability.”

“VLCM is excited about the release of ShadowXafe! We think this is a game changer because it carries forward the proven and tested data-protection technology of ShadowProtect and expands significantly on its functionality and ease of use,” said Michael Linton, EVP and general manager at VLCM, a StorageCraft partner. “We are very much looking forward to the new product release because we think it will resonate well with our customers and comprehensively address many of the issues they are facing today. Protecting an organization’s data is top of mind for all IT professionals. StorageCraft’s new solutions make it easy to deploy, manage and feel confident that your data is safe.”

Building on the heritage of StorageCraft ShadowProtect, a data backup solution, StorageCraft ShadowXafe expands the company’s product portfolio of data-backup and data-management solutions. ShadowXafe is available immediately through StorageCraft’s network of authorized resellers and distributors.