StorCentric announced Tuesday that it will be acquiring Drobo, a storage company for prosumer and SMB customers; and Nexsan, vendor of enterprise storage solutions. With these acquisitions, StorCentric will provide a robust portfolio of storage solutions with a broad and feature rich product line.

This will enable high performance, secure, and scalable solutions for a multitude of workflows and workloads. Both brands will remain intact as independent divisions under StorCentric.

With these acquisitions, StorCentric will have a combined track record of over 450,000 storage products sold to individuals, SMBs and enterprise customers, and will have received over 100 awards for excellence in the storage industry. StorCentric will have over 150 employees across locations in North America, Europe and Asia.

The StorCentric product portfolio will offer world class products, IP, and talent focused on helping customers scale their businesses while accessing, backing up and archiving critical data. StorCentric will serve a large list of data intensive verticals including creative, entertainment, education, government, healthcare and surveillance. The combined product portfolios are enhanced by a hardware footprint, highly trained channel partners and loyal customers.

Between its Drobo and Nexsan divisions, the company has shipped over 450,000 storage solutions. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with enhanced flexibility, data protection and expandability.

Drobo makes storage solutions that combine data protection, expandability, and ease of use. Based on the patented and proven BeyondRAID technology, Drobo delivers storage experience for hundreds of thousands of consumers, professionals, and businesses.

Nexsan has been at the forefront in developing storage technologies that are focused on the critical needs of customers. Nexsan Unity is its initial enterprise-class unified storage solution to incorporate secure file sync and share in a single platform. Its E-Series is the storage backbone of many data centers due to its high performance, reliable, high-density storage.

Drobo offers critical products to media professionals, SMB and government customers. This legacy of innovation and growth has solidified Drobo as the go- to- solution for safe and reliable storage for data intensive workflows.

Nexsan has distinguished itself as a global leader for the past nineteen years in providing world class solutions for challenging IT requirements. Nexsan products deliver storage for highly compliant industries including healthcare, law enforcement, government, and finance, and serve thousands of data centers globally.

The Nexsan Assureon storage system is helping solve the challenges of the newly enacted European GDPR, including the “right to be forgotten” which is also starting to appear in American privacy regulations. The recently announced Assureon Cloud Transfer technology further enhances Nexsan’s products with the ability to move data between cloud and on premise storage.

The Nexsan product line provides existing Drobo customers with a high level of enterprise features needed as organizations grow and business demands increase. Conversely, Nexsan’s customers now have access to the world’s best storage solution for SMBs and department level workflows that demand ease of use and flexibility.

StorCentric will retain both Drobo and Nexsan brands and will be organized into two divisions. Both divisions will report directly to Mihir Shah, who will assume the role of CEO of StorCentric. Each brand will continue to support their customers, partners, and channel community to ensure continuity.

“Nexsan has a remarkable line of enterprise class storage solutions that address complex business requirements while Drobo has best in class prosumers and SMBs. Both are critical components of StorCentric,” said Mihir Shah, CEO of StorCentric. “StorCentric is strongly positioned for future growth and innovation in the storage industry. We will continue to execute on our growth strategy, both organic and through acquisitions. Our focus will be on additional software and hardware products that address the needs of our customers and partners.”

“Both Nexsan and Drobo have a history of storage innovation, focused around efficiency and ease of deployment,” said Gary Watson, founder and CTO of Nexsan. “Both Drobo and Nexsan have been developing new integration points to the evolving hybrid cloud world and these acquisitions give us the opportunity to work together on developing solutions which automatically optimize both, on-premises and on-cloud information management and governance.”