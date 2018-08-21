AccelStor announced Tuesday its high-availability all-flash array, the NeoSapphire H710, delivering virtual desktop experience with VMware integrated features. This offering will be showcased during VMworld 2018 US, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA.

A whole new scale-up and high-availability all-flash array, the NeoSapphire H710, offering a flexible choice from 27TB to 221TB usable capacity for mission-critical enterprise applications. The H710 is designed to support cloud computing, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, virtualization, OLTP and data mining making it ideal for storage efficiency, scalability, reliability and flexibility.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage arrays. AccelStor’s NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiSuite features, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support and hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications such as AI, IoT, HPC, virtualization, database applications, media processing, financial transactions and gaming.

With the theme of “FlexiSatisfaction: Take a sip of your V. dream.” for the trade show, AccelStor aims to highlight how virtualization requirements can be met with reliable shared-nothing architecture and FlexiRemap technology. A unique shared-nothing architecture means simple and affordable desktop services continuity with zero Recovery Time Objective and Recovery Point Objective. FlexiRemap enables all-flash array to deliver a smooth virtual experience and remain responsive under extreme peak workloads. “Technology-driven innovation is disrupting every market and industry, and data is the most valuable asset to discover new insight and business opportunity for every business.” said David Kao, vice president of AccelStor. “NeoSapphire H710 is the breakthrough high-availability solution to ensure virtualization services continuity. With fully tested and validated by Login VSI and integrated with VMware Virtual Volumes (VVols) and vCenter Site Recovery Manager (SRM), the NeoSapphire all-flash array is a total effortless solution for data protection, performance enhancement, and storage efficiency, enabling IT administrators and desktop users have better virtualization experience.”