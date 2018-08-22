HiveIO, a company that transforms commodity data center equipment into a software-defined virtualization solution, announced on Tuesday version 7.0 of Hive Fabric, a zero-layer, hardware- and vendor-agnostic solution that provides high-performing, scalable technology to remove complexity from the data center. The artificial intelligence (AI) ready hyperconverged fabric (HCF) solution delivers next-generation data center management technology in a simple-to-deploy and easy-to-operate platform.

The Hive Fabric solution allows IT professionals and CIOs to focus on business objectives versus workloads by giving them an IT environment that works with them rather than an overwhelming number of vendors and features, benefits from economies of scale while keeping IT teams agile, and problem solves in real-time with intelligence to drive tangible business value.

Current IT architecture requires highly skilled specialists with a range of certifications to manage the data center. Offering all the components of a hyperconverged solution, Hive Fabric 7.0 satisfies the performance, scale, and security that enterprises demand while eliminating confusing licensing and multi-vendor integration and management that come with traditional hyperconverged infrastructure.

“Data is a valuable commodity in any business today; however, it’s time-consuming and difficult to obtain while also expensive to gain insights into your business,” said Dan Newton, CEO of HiveIO. “Version 7.0 of Hive Fabric will enable organizations of any size to build and scale their data center without additional cost or operational complexity, while making it easier to collect, access, and manage their data. With Hive Fabric, users can consolidate disparate meta-data into a single stream enabling your IT team to gain valuable insight into their business that leads to innovation and increases ROI.”

Currently available, the 7.0 release brings additional functionality, improved flexibility, and increased scalability though features that include virtual server support that run multiple mixed-application workloads on a single infrastructure. With extended virtual server support, users can change the operational model in the data center. Its shared storage augments local and in-memory storage capability of Hive Fabric, with hyperconverged scale-out storage. Hive Fabric automatically manages the creation, presentation, and ongoing management of the storage, which enables seamless expansion as additional storage resources are added to the cluster.

The offering also provides resource management to simplify management of the platform through the Cluster Resource Scheduler (CRS) by moving guest VMs between servers to ensure operational efficiency while sharing resources. CRS provides continuous, automated monitoring of resource utilization across the cluster and ensures a VM gets access to the resources it needs. CRS also helps to drive down costs in the data center by reducing the amount of hardware required to run workloads.

The foundation to Hive Fabric – the Message Bus – provides detailed insights into the data center, removing the need for separate management infrastructure, as it is highly extensive and rich with meta-data. This AI-ready component is the key to unlocking an intelligent data center, formatting and digesting data in real-time, so users can predict and intervene before potential issues impact IT environment.

“Hive Fabric is poised to break through the current boundaries of traditional data centers and enter the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning through its unique Message Bus architecture,” said Kevin McNamara, co-founder and CTO of HiveIO. “With less time spent managing tickets and outages, IT professionals can leverage an AI engine to provide proactive support, while also making time for the strategic initiatives that lead to innovation and transformation in a digital-era.”

“The HiveIO hyperconverged fabric solution helped us meet our growing demands and enabled us to not only use our existing hardware but reduce that requirement by 25 percent,” said Bobbi Jo Kelly, IT Director at The Epiphany School of Global Studies. “Our decision to move with Hive Fabric also eliminated the need for multiple vendors and reduced our total cost of ownership (TCO) by almost 50 percent. We are now ready for the new school year challenges.”