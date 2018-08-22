Pure Storage, an all-flash storage company, announced Tuesday acquisition of privately-held, Sunnyvale, California based software company StorReduce, a cloud-first software-defined storage solution for managing large scale unstructured data.

The acquisition allows Pure Storage to add sophisticated deduplication technology to its object storage portfolio and expand its public cloud integrations to meet the growing demand to manage unstructured data in multi-cloud environments.

The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. The acquisition closed this month.

StorReduce’s cloud-optimized technology reduces storage and bandwidth costs, enabling flash plus cloud solutions across a variety of use cases, including data tiering, migration, and protection. StorReduce has been recognized for its technology, Gartner noted that developing a private/hybrid/public cloud strategy is the number one issue facing organizations, cited by one in three organizations as their primary challenge.

“We are excited to be joining the Pure Storage team. StorReduce and Pure Storage share a common goal to empower customers to get the most out of their data in the increasingly hybrid cloud world,” said StorReduce CEO Vanessa Wilson. “With the combination of StorReduce’s data reduction capabilities and Pure’s flash and object storage technologies, we can now optimize many modern cloud-native applications as well as many existing unstructured data workloads, in particular rapid recovery, at a faster rate.”

“The StorReduce team has built an incredibly exciting technology that has the opportunity to make a major impact on next-generation storage architectures,” said Charles Giancarlo, Pure Storage CEO. “Together, we will help customers execute on data-centric architectures that bridge seamlessly from on-prem to cloud.”

Pure Storage announced last month FlashStack with FlashBlade to accelerate data warehouses. The company also announced that AIRI and AIRI Mini, the AI-ready infrastructure solutions from Pure Storage and NVIDIA, are now available with Cisco Nexus ethernet switches.

Cisco and Pure Storage customers can now establish a spectrum of data analytics to turn data into innovation, no matter what phase in their data journey.

AIRI is a AI-ready infrastructure, architected by Pure Storage and NVIDIA to extend the power of NVIDIA DGX systems. Powered by FlashBlade storage and NVIDIA DGX-1 servers, AIRI offers enterprises a simple, fast, and future-proof infrastructure. It is configured with four NVIDIA DGX-1 Systems, four petaFLOPS of deep learning performance, Pure FlashBlade 15x 17TB Blades, 1.5M NFS IOPS, and two 100Gb switches with RDMA.

AIRI Mini is powered by one Pure Storage FlashBlade, configured with 7x17TB blades, two NVIDIA DGX-1 servers, Cisco 100 GbE switches, supporting GPUDirect RDMA for maximum distributed training performance, and delivers two petaFLOPS of deep learning performance. All software comes included, so that data scientists can get started on their projects by turning the system on.