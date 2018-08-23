ServiceNow and Box Inc. announced Thursday that they are integrating their platforms to provide customers with an enhanced collaboration and content management experience for their most important business processes. The two companies are boosting productivity for workers, making it easier to securely collaborate on their most important content and make work, work better for people.

These capabilities give employees direct access to important documents and folders stored and managed in Box’s cloud content management platform, directly from the Now Platform, which helps companies deliver great employee experiences through the easy management of business processes across the enterprise, including IT, HR, customer service and security.

ServiceNow developed the Box integration with ServiceNow’s IntegrationHub, which enables anyone to automate complex processes with codeless workflows in an intuitive, natural language user interface. The integration will allow companies and their employees to increase productivity; streamline onboarding of employees; and customize at scale.

Workers will have faster, more flexible access to Box content from within the Now Platform by leveraging common Box actions like the ability to provision users, search for files, create groups, share content and create collaboration folders to associate with cases being worked on. In addition, users can now preview their files, including PDFs, images and text files – without ever having to leave the Now Platform.

Through ServiceNow Enterprise Onboarding and Transitions, companies can provision a new Box account on day one so employees have early access to all the applications and tools needed to be successful. Companies can also manage an employee’s account when there is a role change while maintaining the security and governance capabilities of files stored in Box.

Companies can also build their own workflows to meet their business needs and customize the Box integration with ServiceNow Flow Designer and ServiceNow IntegrationHub.

“Today’s employees expect great digital experiences, at home and at work. That means it’s more important than ever for companies competing in the war for talent to embrace technology that makes the employee experience simpler, faster, better,” said CJ Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow. “The integration of Box with our cross-company workflow platform gives employees what they need, where and when they need it and is an important step in our mission to make the world of work, work better for people.”

“Digital businesses of the future will be driven by best-of-breed applications connecting to each other and ensuring that people can collaborate on content wherever they work,” said Jeetu Patel, chief product officer at Box. “With today’s announcement, teams will be able to create new users and groups, as well as securely access, preview and share files right within the Now Platform. We are excited to be working with ServiceNow to make collaboration on enterprises’ most critical content seamless, simple and secure.”

The integration is scheduled to be available on the ServiceNow Store this year.

As part of the ongoing relationship between Box and ServiceNow, Box has committed to building a set of native integrations with ServiceNow solutions like ServiceNow IT Service Management, ServiceNow HR Service Delivery, among others.

The integrations, which are expected to be available in the ServiceNow Store early next year, will provide customers with easy-to-use content management solutions for their most common business processes, including the ability to securely access Box content directly from within ServiceNow records, enhancing users’ overall content experience by enabling them to preview, share and manage folders and over 140 different file types. For example, customer service representatives will be able to upload files related to an issue into a Box folder that is linked to the case record in ServiceNow.

It also automatically links specific Box folders to ServiceNow records, providing IT service representatives with quick and easy access to the content they need when and where they need it, streamlining workflows within ServiceNow.

Users can also save files directly to Box from the Now Platform, ensuring that enterprises’ most valuable content is protected by Box’s security and governance capabilities, including Box Governance, KeySafe and Box Zones. For example, when new employee forms are submitted through ServiceNow HR Service Delivery, the files will maintain adherence to the highest security and compliance standards.