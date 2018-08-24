OVHcloud, global cloud infrastructure provider, announced this week launch of VMware Cloud Foundation on OVHcloud, a complete hyperconverged, software-defined data center (SDDC) infrastructure solution.

VMware Cloud Foundation on OVHcloud integrates the latest VMware SDDC offerings – VMware vSphere, vSAN, and NSX – that virtualize compute, storage, and networking with a modern OVHcloud Hosted Private Cloud architecture. From the combined power of VMware software and fully-dedicated OVHcloud hardware, enterprise customers will gain unique control to support hundreds to thousands of virtual machines.

OVHcloud is one of a few providers to have earned the VMware Cloud Verified trust badge by delivering the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities as a service. OVHcloud facilitates the promise of VMware Cloud Foundation to help customers leverage their IT team’s existing skill sets and lower total cost of ownership via consistent operations and infrastructure, whether in an on-premises data center or in the cloud.

Both VMware and OVHcloud want users to be successful and to get the most out of their cloud investments, including facilitating hybrid and multi-cloud. Therefore, with this new offer, OVHcloud also includes VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension to abstract on-premises and cloud resources as one continuous hybrid cloud.

VMware Cloud Foundation on OVHcloud was developed for customers looking for the latest in storage performance and the efficiency of hyperconverged cloud architecture. Thus, OVHcloud created a bundled offering that is optimized for vSAN and includes a minimum of four fully-loaded servers, each with: two Intel Xeon Gold premium CPUs, 768 GB of high-capacity RAM, and 25TB of storage with the newest and fastest NVMe hard drives.

Bundles can be expanded by adding additional servers. In addition, OVHcloud couples the hardware with powerful networking services such as: VLAN management for up to 4,000 VLANs, a 15TBPS capacity backbone, free anti-DDoS protection, and no ingress or egress charges – for a competitive price.

“This offering is the natural next step in the evolution of our VMware-based solution set,” said Russell P. Reeder, CEO of OVH US. “We listened to what the market requested. The customers we’ve spoken with have been very excited about the value of the performance, control, and features they will receive with VMware Cloud Foundation on OVHcloud, and their enthusiasm has translated into the development of this offering. This announcement is another example of our strong, ongoing partnership with VMware, as well as the growth and momentum OVHcloud is seeing in the U.S.”

“This new solution from OVHcloud represents a best-in-class hosted private cloud offering and is the result of our long-time strategic partnership,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, cloud provider software business unit at VMware. “We’re excited to see OVHcloud offer this new solution, leveraging VMware Cloud Foundation, as one of the first to offer Hybrid Cloud Extension to facilitate customer migration and utilization of hybrid cloud.”

The news comes in advance of OVHcloud’s participation at VMworld and as the company continues to grow its U.S. data center footprint and expand its customer base. OVHcloud announced its entry to the U.S. market via its acquisition of the vCloud Air business from VMware in April 2017.

The company has now opened two new data centers in the U.S. (in Virginia and Oregon) and has already migrated scores of vCloud Air powered by OVH customers to both its U.S. and European data center locations, making OVHcloud one of the key providers of VMware migrations.