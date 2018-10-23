Hitachi Vantara Federal announced on Tuesday that its parent company, Hitachi Vantara, completed the acquisition of REAN Cloud. Through this acquisition, Hitachi Vantara gains critical capabilities and expertise in cloud migration and modernization, instantly elevating its cloud offering portfolio and managed services capabilities.

REAN provides technical infrastructure management, global cloud systems integration, and big data analytics via machine learning and artificial intelligence. It also offers managed services and solutions for hyperscale-integrated IaaS and PaaS providers and is one the few systems integrators capable of supporting the entire cloud services life cycle.

Backed by extensive security DNA and deep compliance IP and expertise, REAN Cloud specializes in helping enterprise customers that operate in highly regulated environments – financial services, healthcare/life sciences, education and the public sector – accelerate their cloud investments while extracting maximum value from use of the cloud itself.

This acquisition expands upon Hitachi Vantara Federal’s portfolio of enterprise core technology infrastructure and data intelligence platform, positioning the company as a vendor of information technology architecture and delivery within the federal sector.

“The deep digital expertise and assets gained through the acquisition of REAN Cloud firmly positions Hitachi Vantara Federal as a leader in providing innovative data management solutions to meet the rapidly evolving information technology needs of the federal government,” said Dave Turner, Hitachi Vantara Federal president and CEO. “We now offer a unified cloud portfolio that our federal customers can leverage to manage their data and extract valuable insights within a scalable, secure environment ultimately supporting their mission.”

With the acquisition of federal contracts from Brocade in November 2017, the announcement of an expanded set of data management portfolio in 2018, and now the acquisition of REAN Cloud, a Gartner-recognized provider of public cloud and managed services to its portfolio, Hitachi Vantara Federal has assembled deep domain expertise and referenceable customers to be an end-to-end data services provider to the US federal government.

Directly complementing the strength of its Hitachi Enterprise Cloud (HEC) and on-premises deployments, Hitachi Vantara’s solutions offer unified cloud management for workloads across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. By combining REAN Cloud’s expertise in public cloud and intelligent data governance with its robust global delivery ecosystem, Hitachi Vantara will now be better positioned to meet the growing infrastructure and analytics-based needs of its customers.

“Most Gartner clients are facing the challenge of adopting public cloud services while maintaining existing IT responsibilities for on-premises infrastructure and private clouds, according to research firm Gartner. “To meet this challenge, the IT department must evolve into a broker of IT-based services by blending traditional services with both public and private cloud services. Gartner calls this evolution ‘hybrid IT.’”

Hitachi Vantara aims to address this gap with its new offerings, providing cloud migration and managed services that enable customers to operate across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. Additionally, 47Lining, acquired by REAN Cloud last year, provides deep capabilities in cloud-based analytics and machine learning that powerfully expand Hitachi Vantara’s ability to maximize data-driven value for its customers focused on vertical IoT solutions.

“In the last year, we have expanded our investment in agile and flexible infrastructure as an engine for driving our customers’ digital transformations,” said Brian Householder, chief executive officer of Hitachi Vantara. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of the digital enterprise, as well as pioneering offerings that set the standard for excellence within intelligent analytics.”

“We are thrilled to welcome REAN Cloud into our Global Services organization,” said Bobby Soni, chief solutions and services officer at Hitachi Vantara. “Adding REAN Cloud to our portfolio strengthens the value we bring to transformation projects through advanced multicloud and analytics capabilities, and also extends our fully managed offerings targeting deep domain use cases.”