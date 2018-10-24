Cyber security offerings company Check Point Software Technologies announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Dome9 of Tel Aviv, Israel. This acquisition enhances Check Point’s fully consolidated Infinity architecture and its Cloud Security offering with advanced active policy enforcement and multi-cloud protection capabilities.

Founded in 2011, Dome9 gives organizations complete visibility and control of their security posture, allowing them to minimize their attack surface and protect against vulnerabilities, identity theft and data loss in the cloud. Dome9’s agentless SaaS solution provides operational efficiency for faster time-to-protection.

Dome9 customers use its platform to secure multi-cloud deployments across Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company provides cloud-native security capabilities including intuitive visualization of security posture, compliance and governance automation, privileged identity protection and cloud traffic and event analysis, enabling cloud deployments safer and more manageable.

As the use of cloud services increases and cyber-attacks on cloud data and resources become more sophisticated, this acquisition strengthens Check Point’s position as a vendor of cloud protection offerings. It will enable Check Point’s customers to acquire more powerful security visibility and control across multi-cloud environments through its Infinity’s total protection architecture.

“Dome9 and Check Point’s CloudGuard together provide the best cloud security solution in the industry. Dome9’s platform will add rich cloud management and active policy enforcement capabilities to Check Point’s Infinity Architecture, particularly complementing the CloudGuard security product family and make our broad solution even more differentiated in the rapidly moving Cyber Security environment,” said Gil Shwed, Check Point CEO. “As 5th generation cyber attacks increasingly target enterprise cloud environments, so our Gen V cyber security solution must effectively protect this vector. This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver the benefits of Cloud with the critical security that must extend from the networks, endpoints and data centers to the Cloud and Mobile enterprise-wide.”

“Joining the Check Point family will make Dome9’s unique technologies an integral part of the industry’s most comprehensive Gen V cyber security solution, Check Point Infinity,” said Zohar Alon, Dome9 co-founder and CEO. “Combining forces allows us to offer the most comprehensive platform to protect customer cloud deployments as they grow and evolve.”