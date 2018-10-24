Rackspace announced on Wednesday that it is broadening its existing Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for on-premises, colocation and multi-cloud environments.

By leveraging Zerto’s disaster recovery (DR) software, Rackspace will provide managed services for aspects of disaster recovery planning, testing and management with custom recovery service level agreements (SLA).

The Rackspace DRaaS for Zerto provides a fully-managed disaster recovery solution for organizations that want to replace or extend traditional DR environments and those that want to move away from managing DR themselves. Rackspace’s DRaaS solution is designed to simplify and automate the recovery process, while providing a flexible, cost-effective alternative to in-house or secondary site disaster recovery solutions without additional capital investments.

Rackspace DRaaS for Zerto includes support for on-premises, multi-cloud and colocation workloads, It leverages Zerto IT Resilience Platform to easily replicate production applications to the cloud and professional services to design and execute disaster recovery plans; provides guarantees for recovery time objectives (RTO) and recovery point objectives (RPO) based on established procedures for every environment, and delivers continuous backup and automated recovery to ensure data is safe and can be recovered quickly and painlessly.

This offering provides flexibility to choose RTO, RPO and testing procedures that meet customers’ unique business needs.Rackspace data centers exceed compliance standards for GDPR, PCI DSS, FISMA, FedRAMP, HITRUST CSF, ISO, SOC 1/2/3 and more with enterprise-grade security across over 30 global data centers.

Rackspace DRaaS for Zerto is another example of how Rackspace is fulfilling its strategy to deliver modern IT as a service for its customers by offering unbiased expertise, an unrivaled portfolio of cloud services, and agile delivery of IT the way customers want. This new offering will provide customers with a lower cost alternative to traditional DR solutions that helps them minimize downtime and service interruptions. With Rackspace managing the disaster recovery process, customers can focus on their core business.

Zerto leads the IT resilience industry with its DR capabilities based on continuous data protection to provide resilience for critical workloads and support for multi-cloud platforms. Rackspace has partnered with its customers for more than 20 years to enable faster disaster recovery of critical IT infrastructure, while saving them the cost of building and operating expensive secondary recovery sites.

“We are filling a major void in the DRaaS market,” said Henry Tran, vice president and general manager of Managed Hosting and Colocation at Rackspace. “Most IT organizations recognize the need for effective DR solutions to minimize downtime, maintain compliance and preserve their brand reputation, but very few have the extra time or resources to manage and audit the process to the highest standards. Rackspace is in a unique position to be the only DRaaS provider that can both remove the burden of end-to-end disaster recovery management and help customers plan for multi-cloud data center transformation activities beyond business continuity and compliance.”

“As we encourage organizations to rethink how they are doing disaster recovery and backup, partnering with Rackspace – who has proven experience in this space – was a natural fit. Dedication to providing the highest quality experience and support is a focus for both companies, therefore combining our technology to the benefit of customers is exceptionally valuable,” said Ed Carter, chief revenue officer at Zerto. “We’re excited to work with Rackspace to deliver a flexible, resilient DRaaS solution that meets the evolving needs of IT organizations, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration.”

When faced with a mandate to reduce its physical data center presence in a tight timeframe, Intrepid, provider of home-based healthcare services, selected Rackspace to help plan and execute a large-scale digital transformation project to meet strict compliance and disaster recovery requirements.

“We needed to start investigating outsourcing our data center and getting a partner that could help us with the things we wanted to be excellent at, such as HIPAA compliance, data recovery and redundancy,” said John Nix, chief financial officer at Intrepid USA.

Rackspace provided Intrepid USA with a highly resilient production and disaster recovery environment that also streamlined and stabilized monthly costs.

“Having this relationship gives us the peace of mind that we won’t be forced into any unanticipated, large expenditures that would occur if we had to replace very expensive IT equipment,” continued Nix. In addition to reducing equipment costs, the company was able to eliminate expensive data center floor space and reduce labor costs.