Western Digital announced on Wednesday its 15TB Ultrastar DC HC620 host-managed SMR HDD that delivers high capacity point with a time-to-market advantage for customers who have invested in, and continue to take advantage of the benefits of shingled magnetic recording (SMR).

Based on host-managed SMR technology, this 3.5-inch hard drive helps address big data challenges and the emerging sequential write workload segment in the data center. Optimized to deliver the highest capacity at low total cost of ownership (TCO), the DC HC620 provides high capacity leadership by harnessing two core complementary technologies— fourth generation HelioSeal technology and second-generation host-managed SMR. These field proven technologies provide the foundation for delivering efficiency, quality and reliable performance required by cloud and hyperscale data centers.

Setting a new bar for TCO, the Ultrastar 15TB host-managed SMR HDD is ideal for hyperscale cloud and traditional data center workloads, including large video surveillance “smart city” initiatives, storage for regulatory compliance and big data storage.

Enabling high-density server and storage systems, incorporating 15TB HDDs allows a fully populated 4U60 HDD enclosure to reach a raw storage capacity of 900TB, which is an additional 60TB per 4U rack in the same footprint compared to those utilizing 14TB HDDs. In an at-scale environment where floor space, $/TB, TB per square foot, or watts per terabyte are critical, this TCO savings can be significant.

Based on the company’s HelioSeal platform, and as an extension to the 14TB SMR HDD family, the 15TB enterprise-class Ultrastar DC HC620 host-managed SMR HDD delivers high capacity enterprise-class HDDs. Western Digital is currently shipping Ultrastar DC HC620 qualification samples to select customers with broader availability later this quarter.

The new Ultrastar DC HC620 HDD further expands Western Digital’s broad range of enterprise-class storage solutions, which include high-performance NVMe SSD devices, HelioSeal enterprise-class hard disk drives as well as SAS and SATA SSDs. The company’s data center systems include its ActiveScale, IntelliFlash, OpenFlex and Ultrastar storage servers and platforms.

“With data continuing to grow at unprecedented rates, many hyperscale and cloud storage customers know that their workloads trend toward data that is written sequentially. In these instances, customers are optimizing their infrastructures with the lowest TCO and the maximum capacity,” said Eyal Bek, vice president of product marketing, Western Digital. “By capitalizing on our highest-capacity SMR storage solutions, our customers’ investment can not only be fully leveraged today, but for subsequent generations of SMR areal density improvements for continued infrastructure optimization.”