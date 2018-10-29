SyncDog announced that IT security solutions company, Quick Heal Technologies, has embedded SyncDog’s Secure.Systems workspace into their Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution to expand their offering and capture the growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) market.

This partnership combines SyncDog’s containerized mobile application with Quick Heal’s MDM services to create the MobiSMART platform, which will provide customers with unparalleled control over their mobile workforce, removing the need to choose between increased security or increased productivity.

SyncDog’s solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy.

Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.

SyncDog combines and contains a suite of dynamic office applications – email, calendar, contacts, office editor, file share, location services, and messaging – with an architecture that protects and secures an employer’s mobile workforce with military-grade encryption.

Secure.Systems integrates into Quick Heal’s existing MDM/EMM solution and has the flexibility to be deployed from the cloud, on-premise or as a hybrid deployment.

According to a study released by IWG, 70 percent of professionals globally work remotely at least one day a week, while 53 percent work remotely for at least half of the week. More than ever, employees need a secure mobile experience that is as good as the experience they have while working in the office on their desktop or laptop.

With this integration, Quick Heals’ customers are provided with a secure application platform to access enterprise mobile productivity applications on BYOD and CYOD (Choose Your Own Device) devices, putting a heavy emphasis on both functionality and security. This gives remote employees and CISOs the freedom to work and collaborate while away from the office with FIPS 140-2, AES 256-bit encryption to secure their organization’s proprietary data and IP both on employees’ devices and in transit to the datacenter.

“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to partner with SyncDog in order to deliver secure BYOD solutions to the global enterprise,” said chief operating officer of Quick Heal, Vijay Mhaskar. “Our team firmly believes in providing our customers with world-class products and solutions to simplify IT security management, and SyncDog’s ability to effortlessly integrate with our MDM platform supports this mission.”

“As a recognized leader in containerized mobile solutions, we place high value in giving remote workers the ability to access the data and applications they need across the globe, without the worry of security risks,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, CEO of SyncDog. “We’ve put in great effort to become one of the most trusted brands in IT security solutions for consumer mobile and corporate customers incorporating our device independent security solutions into their MDM services. We are confident that our product will address the challenges companies face looking to fortify their customer’s existing EMM and IT security investments by extending their ability to enable all mobile employees – including BYOD or Corporate-Owned, Personally Enabled (COPE), contractors, temporary employees, or other third party workers.”