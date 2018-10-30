Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB SQL database, announced on Tuesday Managed CockroachDB. Managed CockroachDB reduces the time to value for companies that do not have expertise deploying globally-distributed database systems.

Managed CockroachDB is a cloud-neutral, geo-distributed SQL DBaaS, launching initially on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It gives CockroachDB customers across the finance, gaming, health and retail industries a fully-managed database for building resilient, globally-scaled services.

With a mission to make data easy, Cockroach Labs is led by a team of former Google engineers with its headquartered in New York City and is backed by a group of investors including Benchmark, G/V (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, Redpoint, and Sequoia.

Features such as geo-partitioning minimize latency for users by locating data in close proximity to demand; row-level data-domiciling constraints ensure compliance with data localization requirements. These are just some of the capabilities CockroachDB provides, which can make a critical difference for companies doing business in, or looking to expand into, new markets under the constraints of fast-evolving data sovereignty regulations.

Demand for SQL databases with the capabilities necessary to serve customers located across geographies is growing exponentially. While CockroachDB has traditionally been deployed on-premise by companies looking to take advantage of its unparalleled resilience, correctness, and scalability, many companies still require additional expertise to deploy and manage rapidly evolving new technologies.

“We’re launching Managed CockroachDB to meet the surging demand from customers who prefer to outsource the operational burden of deploying and managing a geo-distributed database,” said Cockroach Labs CEO and co-founder Spencer Kimball. “We’ve been seeing significant migration activity away from Oracle, AWS Aurora, and Cassandra, and we’re now able to get our customers to market faster with Managed CockroachDB.”

The launch of Cockroach Labs’ geo-distributed DBaaS coincides with the release of CockroachDB 2.1, which delivers migration tools for MySQL and PostgreSQL as well as significant performance and scale improvements. CockroachDB 2.1 has been tested to handle five times as much transactional volume as 2.0 and more than 50 times the transactional volume as Amazon Aurora when compared using the industry-standard TPC-C benchmark.

“I don’t fundamentally believe in Swiss Army knives or solutions that solve every problem, but CockroachDB gets surprisingly close to solving a large number of relevant challenges that we see in the industry,” said Simon Kissler, Associate Director of Emerging Technology at Accenture.

Businesses investing in the future chose CockroachDB because it brings SQL into the cloud era. It accommodates growing businesses by scaling elastically, even across the globe, to where customers are, with unparalleled resilience. With this release, it’s now available as a fully-managed and cloud-neutral DBaaS.