Excelero announced on Tuesday NVMesh 2, its software-only storage solution built for modern applications that have an insatiable need to scale flexibly and efficiently. NVMesh 2 will be generally available in January.

Already the lowest latency block storage platform on the market with its 5 microsecond latency, NVMesh 2 adds three critical sets of capabilities that lower barriers to deploying shared NVMe storage across more end-user applications – an efficiency and performance advantage that delivers customers a time-to-innovation advantage.

New capabilities include MeshConnect adding support for traditional network technologies TCP/IP and Fibre Channel, giving NVMesh the widest selection of supported protocols and fabrics of software-defined storage platforms along with already supported InfiniBand, RoCE v2, RDMA and NVMe-oF; MeshProtect that provides flexible protection levels for differing application needs, including mirrored and parity-based redundancy; and MeshInspect with performance analytics for pinpointing anomalies quickly and at scale.

As most enterprise servers become NVMe-enabled by 2019 (G2M Research), and as the NVMe over fabrics (NVMe-oF) protocol for accessing NVMe over the network takes off, the rush is on to allow more teams to share NVMe SSD resources and apply NVMe’s performance and cost-advantage anywhere. Excelero’s NVMesh 2 is a complete web-scale software solution with the distributed data protection and storage provisioning that make shared NVMe storage practical, efficient and readily managed.

NVMesh 2 delivers shared NVMe at local performance and over 90 percent storage efficiency that helps further drive down the cost per GB. Enterprises and service providers achieve the same consistent performance from small to large systems. NVMesh was designed from the ground up to support any network. With its support for NVMe over TCP/IP and Fibre Channel, there’s no need to invest in supporting a specialized networking protocol. Teams can achieve heightened storage capacity, flexibility and scale-out support with their preferred fabrics and protocols.

It can run anything from anywhere, and leverage state of the art components including NVMe, storage-class memory, smart NICs, CPU-less just a bunch of flash (JBOF) deployments, in standard hardware. Starting from level 0 (no protection, lowest latency) to MeshProtect 10+2 (distributed dual parity) customers can choose their preferred level of performance and protection. Distributing data redundancy services eliminates the storage controller bottleneck. This decentralized approach means performance increases with the addition of each client, target and NVMe device; something that only a distributed, client-side data redundancy technology can deliver.

With built-in statistical collection and display, stored in a scalable NoSQL database, NVMesh 2 enables users to analyse cluster-wide and per-object performance and utilization. User customized options allow creation of dashboards from a selection of data visualization widgets.

“With the influx of more real-time workloads demanding storage performance that SCSI-based all-flash systems just can’t meet, more customers with webscale infrastructures are turning to NVMe,” said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies, at IDC. “Software-based solutions like Excelero’s NVMesh allow low latency NVMe storage to be efficiently shared across servers over a switched fabric, and offer customers the flexibility to craft these configurations to meet individual requirements in terms of performance, availability, network configuration and choice of hardware.”

“Customers want IT systems to deliver competitive advantage with architectures that are highly utilized, easily managed and hardware-independent. NVMesh 2 is the only software-defined storage that provides local NVMe Flash performance across the network and more importantly, also delivers the rest of what customers tell us they need for today’s modern applications,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. “We believe with NVMesh 2 we have raised the bar significantly on the agility, efficiency and management features that IT managers should expect from storage going forward.”