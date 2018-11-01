DataLocker announced on Tuesday that a select range of its centrally manageable encrypted storage devices have been verified as Citrix Ready, including the Sentry K300 microSSD OLED keypad USB device.

DataLocker portable storage products offer ultimate portability by combining 100 percent hardware encryption with plug and play simplicity. Add to this the control of centrally managing the devices by either SafeConsole or the IronKey EMS central management platforms and the customer can get peace of mind and at the same time meet compliance requirements. An embodiment of DataLocker’s ethos Simply Secure is the Sentry K300, which now is verified as Citrix Ready.

The Sentry K300 is the only platform independent, keypad, micro SSD to incorporate an OLED display to enable advanced security features. The display supports true alpha-numeric password-based authentication and a full-featured onboard menu system. With modern security policies requiring alpha-numeric passwords, the K300 is a storage device with full support for alpha and numeric characters. Users can use the visual, menu driven system to change passwords, set password policy and enable other security features without consulting a manual.

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs.

Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, users can find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, as well as through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix. DataLocker’s products completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with Citrix Virtual Desktops, formerly XenDesktop, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility.

The Citrix Ready program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that the DataLocker products have successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix and can be trusted to work effectively with Citrix Virtual Desktops in order to protect portable data for customers while offering central control and management through DataLocker’s central management systems.

“As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our encrypted storage devices with the XenDesktop product,” said Jay Kim, CEO of DataLocker. “The offering clearly demonstrates our plans to work closely with trusted partners, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, in order to provide the highest quality experience for our customers.”