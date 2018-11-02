Percona announced this week its Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 that includes all features of MongoDB Community Edition 4.0, along with enterprise-class features from Percona that make it ideal for enterprise production environments.

Organizations are increasingly leveraging multiple open source databases to meet their diverse application requirements and improve the customer experience. Percona supports these organizations with a range of enhanced, production-ready open source databases, enterprise-grade support, and consulting services.

With over 385,000 downloads, Percona Server for MongoDB delivers cost and agility benefits of free, proven open source software, along with greater security, reliability and flexibility. With Percona Server for MongoDB, an increasing number of organizations can confidently run the document-based NoSQL MongoDB database to support their product catalogs, online shopping carts, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, mobile/social apps and more.

Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 contains several features in MongoDB Community Edition 4.0, including capabilities that expand its use cases. It delivers support for multi-document ACID transactions ensuring accurate updates to all of the documents involved in a transaction, and moving the complexity of achieving these updates from the application to the database; support for SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication making production environment more secure and less vulnerable to external attack; and new type conversion and string operators that provides enhanced flexibility when performing aggregations.

Percona also backs Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 and MongoDB Community Edition with the support and consulting services enterprises need to achieve optimal performance and maximize the value they obtain from the software – all with lower cost and complexity.

Percona Kubernetes Operator for MongoDB enables easier deployment of Percona Server for MongoDB environments – including standalone, replica set, or sharded cluster – inside Kubernetes and OpenShift platforms, without the need to move to an Enterprise Server. Management and backup are provided through the Operator working with Percona Monitoring and Management and hot backup.

Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 also offers essential enterprise features for free, including encrypted WiredTiger storage engine (data at rest encryption) with local key management. Integration with key management systems will be available in future releases of Percona Server for MongoDB. It also includes SASL authentication plugin for enabling authentication through OpenLDAP or Active Directory; open-source auditing for visibility into user and process actions in the database, with the ability to redact sensitive information (such as user names and IP addresses) from log files; and hot backups to protect against data loss in the event of a crash or disaster – backup activity does not impact performance.

The offering also features Percona Memory Engine, a 100 percent open source in-memory storage engine designed for Percona Server for MongoDB, which is ideal for in-memory computing and other applications demanding very low-latency workloads. It integrates with Percona Toolkit and Percona Monitoring and Management for query performance analytics and troubleshooting, and delivers enhanced query profiling.

“With organizations under increasing pressure to find cost-effective solutions for their specific application needs, Percona Server for MongoDB is an enhanced, fully tested, enterprise-grade version of MongoDB that delivers all the cost and innovation benefits of a 100 percent open source NoSQL database, backed by the expert support and consulting services companies need to confidently run it in enterprise production environments for multiple use cases,” said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder and CEO of Percona.

Percona Server for MongoDB 4.0 will be generally available later this year.