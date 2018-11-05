StackPath, a platform of secure edge services, announced Monday it has partnered with Sectigo, formerly Comodo CA, provider of security solutions, to include private SSL certificates for no additional cost with StackPath content delivery network (CDN), web application firewall (WAF), and Edge Delivery subscriptions.

StackPath customers can receive a private SSL certificate for each CDN or WAF site they create on the StackPath platform, ensuring their end users’ traffic is encrypted from the web browser to the content or web application.

The free private SSL certificates are an extension of StackPath Edge SSL suite, complementing the platform’s ability to provide shared SSL encryption or for customers to use third-party SSL certificates that they already own.

StackPath Edge SSL serves the SSL certificates from StackPath edge nodes around the world, accelerating authentication, increasing end user security, and taking the burden of SSL authentication and validation off of a website, application, or cloud service’s origin servers.

New and existing StackPath customers can request their free private Edge SSL certificates through the StackPath customer portal. Private Edge SSL certificates are automatically renewed when they reach their expiration date; customers who already have third-party SSL certificates can request and use a free private Edge SSL server and no longer worry about keeping their certificates valid.

StackPath is a platform of secure edge services that enables developers to protect, accelerate, and innovate cloud properties ranging from websites to media delivery and IoT services. With an innovative global edge network infrastructure, StackPath delivers enterprise-grade security and performance in a frictionless, on-demand platform with cloud-scale control and flexibility. Over a million customers, including early-stage and Fortune 100 companies, use StackPath services. StackPath is headquartered in Dallas and has offices across the U.S. and around the world.

“We’re on a mission to make the internet safe, and offering free SSL certificates is one of many ways we’re doing it,” said Ben Gabler, StackPath senior VP of product. “SSL encryption has long been expected on login forms and checkout pages, but today it’s essential to have SSL encryption for your entire website or application. It makes the internet more secure as a whole, as modern browsers warn users if an SSL certificate is not present.”

“Recently, Google began marking sites without SSL certificates as ‘not secure’, so it’s more important than ever for companies to ensure their sites are now protected,” said Tim Callan, senior fellow at Sectigo. “We are thrilled that our partnership with StackPath is helping make the internet safe for consumers, especially with the holiday shopping season and Black Friday right around the corner.”