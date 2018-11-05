ZeroStack announced Monday that administrators of its self-driving cloud platform can now implement flexible storage controls that prevent over-consumption of storage by individual users or VMs.

ZeroStack’s Self-Driving Cloud platform automates cloud infrastructure, applications, and operations, enabling enterprises and MSPs to focus on services that accelerate their businesses. With ZeroStack, enterprises and MSPs simplify operations, reduce costs, and accelerate IT by 10X over virtualized solutions while maintaining full IT control.

ZeroStack enables multi-tenant, multi-cloud, and containerized environments with a future-ready architecture. Founded by senior engineers from VMware, the company is funded by Formation 8 and Foundation Capital, and is based in Mountain View, California.

MSPs and enterprises share storage pools across customers or end users in a cloud environment, and this can lead to over-consumption by a particular customer or VM, potentially removing capacity from the cluster that was expected by other users. With its new storage controls, ZeroStack gives cloud administrators the power to set, read and write IOPS capacity limits on VMs or customers to provide real-time caps that control over-consumption.

ZeroStack provides low operational overhead due to its’ built-in, self-healing capabilities, and software defined networking with micro-segmentation. ZeroStack provides several powerful features and predictive analytics around capacity planning, utilization monitoring, right-sizing of workloads, showback, demand forecasting, detecting zombie VMs and unused resources. Using these features consumers can deliver better SLA while optimizing resources across all customers.

With enterprise-grade backup, data protection, role-based access control and VM high availability features, customers can run their most demanding workloads with high confidence and peace of mind.

ZeroStack provides an integrated AppStore with a number of application blueprints that you can offer customers. Example blueprints include MySQL, Git, Jenkins, multi-node Hadoop, Apache Spark, Cassandra and Apache Storm.

“Whether individual users or VMs, storage hogs can make life difficult for other cloud users in a shared environment,” said Michael Lin, director of product management at ZeroStack. “Our new storage controls implement limits on storage hogs to ensure fair access to resources by all users and VMs.”