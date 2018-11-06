Cyber risk analytics company Bay Dynamics announced on Monday that it has achieved Elite partner status in the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program (TIPP), the highest level of the program. Bay Dynamics joins six other vendors – Amazon, Box, IBM, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Splunk – in the Elite tier.

Symantec TIPP is a global ecosystem composed of more than 100 participating technology companies developing interoperable products and solutions to combat cyber-crime and help secure the cloud generation. Bay Dynamics joined the Symantec TIPP to work with Symantec to develop products and solutions which endeavor to protect against threats across virtually every control point and attack vector.

Symantec TIPP was compelling for Bay Dynamics based on its program goals of empowering its partners to develop deep technical integrations with Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform to help achieve these common goals.

In demonstrating its proven alignment with the Symantec TIPP strategy and real-world capabilities of its products and services in combating cyber threats, Bay Dynamics was promoted to the TIP Elite program in recognition of its past achievements and future potential to advance the common goals.

Through TIPP, Bay Dynamics has been provided with access to key tools and resources necessary to develop innovative and differentiated product and service offerings that complement and extend the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, which is powered by the largest civilian threat intelligence network, robust point-to-point integrations and a broad technology ecosystem.

Now, with Elite partner status, Bay Dynamics will be able to further enhance its impact to fight cyber crime through access to such additional Symantec program resources including deeper architecture review and product roadmap support, access to restricted APIs to support unique integration capabilities, customized go-to-market plans and partner enablement and training.

“Data is anywhere and everywhere, which makes data protection an integral component to our Integrated Cyber Defense approach,” said Peter Doggart, vice president of business development at Symantec. “Bay Dynamics offers proven behavior and risk analytics technology that helps organizations protect the most critical data wherever it resides. Together with Bay Dynamics, we help ensure that our mutual customers have the tools and technology they need to help protect against some of the most daunting security challenges today.”

Risk Fabric, Bay Dynamics’ analytics platform, integrates with Symantec’s data loss prevention (DLP), endpoint protection, cloud security, and encryption solutions to bring Information Centric Analytics (ICA) to enterprises. This technology integration creates a central point of behavioral analytics to assess data across on-premise, cloud, and mobile platforms, and delivers prioritized mitigation actions to keep sensitive data secure.

“We are honored to have been promoted to the Elite level of the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program, as it puts us amongst true giants in the industry,” said Feris Rifai, co-founder and CEO of Bay Dynamics. “Our partnership with Symantec has provided us the opportunity to play a broader role in bringing analytics innovation to Symantec’s product portfolio and customers worldwide. We’re committed to working closely with Symantec to help enterprises protect and defend their data from malicious attacks.”