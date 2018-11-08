Syncsort announced results from a survey exploring current and future use of cloud computing. Responses revealed that, while adoption is high with 78 percent using or planning to use cloud in the future, most organizations lack a formal strategy to realize the full benefits.

Only 29 percent report having a centralized strategy and center of excellence in place to proactively plan and manage applications to the cloud, and 42 percent migrate applications on an ad-hoc basis.

Organizations responding to the survey reported many cloud benefits, led by business continuity (84 percent) and IT efficiency (68 percent), but the third most anticipated benefit, operational cost savings, is more elusive. Due to the lack of a concrete enterprise-wide cloud management strategy, 62 percent of more than 900 survey respondents reported data and application migration costs as a challenge, and 57 percent said management costs exceeded expectations.

According to the survey results, public and hosted-private clouds are most prevalent (49 percent each), and hybrid cloud is catching up. In addition, 37 percent of respondents use hybrid cloud – but an additional 25 percent of these practitioners say their organizations will begin implementing hybrid cloud in the next few years.

Deeper analysis revealed that use of on-premise private, hybrid and multi-cloud types were related to the number of employees at respondents’ organizations, with larger companies (over 1,000 employees) far more likely to use hybrid than smaller ones.

Syncsort polled over 900 respondents, 73 percent whom have more than 100 employees at their organization. Participants represented a range of industries including financial services/insurance, healthcare, government, telecommunications and retail.

“We are seeing increased adoption of cloud among our customers, which is consistent with the survey results. The cloud migrations often start with a “lift and shift” approach, which leads to increased costs due to lack of elasticity in the existing applications,” said Tendü Yoğurtçu, CTO, Syncsort. “The survey results also show the costs of migration projects are higher than anticipated, due to lack of a consistent strategy and cost of storage and cloud instances. Managing workloads and capacity, data integration and data quality become critical in addition to selecting a cloud agnostic tool stack that will help future proofing the applications.”

While security concerns have subsided in recent years as cloud deployments have matured, 68 percent said data and application security and privacy in the cloud were a challenge. These concerns coincide with a related challenge – government and industry regulatory compliance in the cloud, raised by 59 percent of respondents.

Cloud also presents difficulties when data originating from other platforms needs to be archived or integrated. In fact, 59 percent of respondents stated that one of their biggest challenges is integrating data with existing systems and applications.

Despite this challenge, 40 percent indicated they do connect on-premise data warehouses to the cloud, closely followed by on-premise RDBMS (34 percent). The most common Big Data tools and frameworks respondents are using for the cloud are Azure SQL (25 percent), followed by Spark (15 percent), Azure Event Hub (14 percent) and Amazon Redshift (11 percent).