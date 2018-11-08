Teridion announced on Wednesday launch of the Teridion for Enterprise Channel Partner Program, equipping partners with expanded revenue opportunities by offering a cloud-based WAN service called Teridion for Enterprise. Teridion for Enterprise is a cloud-based WAN solution to deliver the SLA-backed performance and reliability of legacy WAN technologies such as MPLS with the agility, elastic scale, and global reach of the public cloud.

Built for the channel and launched today, channel partners can sell Teridion for Enterprise as a stand-alone solution or integrated with channel partners’ SD-WAN offerings to broaden their suite of capabilities, all while extending SD-WAN’s functionalities beyond the first mile and adding end-to-end SLA-backed performance and reliability consistent with MPLS.

Teridion’s cloud-based WAN service runs atop over 25 public cloud providers, leveraging the global reach and elastic scalability of the public cloud. Teridion’s cloud-based WAN service is powered by Teridion Curated Routing, an innovative approach to routing that draws on the power of deep learning to radically improve distributed routing.

With Teridion’s cloud-based WAN service, channel partners can now offer a service that delivers improved SaaS application performance, including real-time UCaaS applications; SLA-backed, cost-effective replacement for MPLS; high performance access to cloud workloads across multiple cloud providers; fast and highly reliable site-to-site performance; and on demand scalability.

Teridion provides snap-in integration to existing SD-WAN deployments from various vendors, including Cisco Meraki, Citrix and Silver Peak. Since it is a true cloud service, capacity is not fixed and throughput scales on-demand. There is zero capital expense, customers pay only for what they use, and no Teridion hardware or software is required.

Channel customers are moving business critical applications to the cloud, and re-architecting their WANs away from legacy technologies such as MPLS to next-generation SD-WAN. However, inconsistent performance of the public Internet prevents them from fully realizing the benefits of this migration.

Now with Teridion for Enterprise – based on Teridion’s market proven public cloud-based network that powers the networks of high-performance SaaS apps such as Box, Atlassian, Egnyte and many others – channel partners can offer their customers accelerated and highly reliable connectivity to SaaS applications, public cloud workloads, and between sites through a low-cost standard Internet connection.

“Teridion’s innovative cloud WAN service addresses multiple trends in networking today – WAN re-architecture, SaaS application acceleration, and multi-cloud access – in a simple, easy-to-use service offering,” said Nick Prosser, co-founder of Wanify, an SD-WAN solution provider. “With Teridion for Enterprise, Wanify can offer our customers a complete WAN service. Customers can now have circuit-grade Internet performance without the complexity and cost of MPLS, and SaaS and cloud application acceleration all in one service. We look forward to offering the service to our customers and prospects as it checks all the boxes.”

“We are excited to partner with Teridion as they release their cloud-based WAN service,” said Clark Atwood, president of Concierge Core Services. “Together our technology capabilities transform our customers’ businesses, lowering costs while increasing efficiency and reliability. Teridion for Enterprise maximizes application performance, site-to-site network performance, and solves the challenges companies have with an Internet-based network. It solves problems that stand-alone VPN and MPLS network solutions can’t. This product is a game changer.”

Targeting SD-WAN and Networking Value Added Resellers and Master Agents, the Teridion for Enterprise Channel Partner Program provides opportunities for partners to offer a cloud-based WAN service in conjunction with their existing suite of SD-WAN solutions, better addressing the needs of their business and enterprise customers. Teridion is committed to a channel first model for this global program, which offers deal registration, lead sharing, training programs, and marketing funds for qualified participants.

Teridion for Enterprise provides a differentiated offering for resellers and master agents that already have an SD-WAN practice. It is complementary and additive to SD-WAN deployments, and can snap-in to SD-WAN implementations from all major vendors for fast and simple deployment.

Teridion channel partners can position Teridion for Enterprise as a valuable addition to SD-WAN that delivers fast and reliable cloud and site-to-site access, enabling them to bundle services for additional revenue opportunities. Channel partners can also integrate Teridion for Enterprise with their customers’ existing branch office WAN gateways as a standalone service for SMBs and enterprises which need to improve their site-to-site WAN performance, but lack the budget to invest in branch hardware replacements.

“By joining the Teridion for Enterprise Channel Partner Program, resellers and master agents can uniquely address their customer’s needs while also gaining competitive advantage and differentiation in this channel segment that is quickly becoming more crowded and noisy,” said Morgan Closson, Teridion VP of Global Sales. “With our growing channel partner strategy, Teridion will be able to greatly expand the reach of our cloud-based WAN service, bringing the benefits of radically improved Internet performance, reliability and SLA guarantees to businesses and enterprises of all sizes.”