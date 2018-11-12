Avaya Holdings Corp. announced new Avaya Desktop Experience open SIP offerings to enable UCaaS providers to deliver a richer experience to the business desktop, using their UC platform of choice for simplicity and cost effectiveness.

The Avaya Desktop Experience expanded portfolio now includes additional Avaya Vantage devices, conferencing devices, and the complete J100 Series IP Phone portfolio, as well as new devices for hospitality, wireless handsets and headsets enabling providers to evolve their offers and to deliver affordable user experiences across their current UC Cloud infrastructure.

Diverse workforce uses a range of digital communications tools. To keep up with the pace of change, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) providers need to evolve from offering only phones with voice calling features to smart devices that allow users to personalize their communications and provide one-touch access to cloud-based applications.

“The open SIP phone market continues to grow year-over-year fueled by hosted and cloud-based communications deployments,” said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director, Connected Work and Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan. “Over the past two years, Avaya has significantly accelerated its pace of innovation, particularly in cloud-based communications solutions. The investment and product introduction in this growing market is a strategic move from the company which continues to be one of the leading vendors in IP desktop phone shipments and revenues.”

“Service providers of all types can now leverage the powerful, globally known and trusted Avaya brand in delivering unique experiences to their customers,” said Greg Pelton, Vice President, Collaboration and Devices, Avaya. “The expansion of our Avaya Desktop Experience portfolio in both breadth and third party UC platform support provides an inflection point for UCaaS providers to move beyond generic voice — to positively transform customer experience while increasing employee satisfaction and productivity, accelerating the ability of organizations of all sizes to achieve key business goals, and improve the overall quality of service that is needed for their users.”