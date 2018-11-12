Amazon Web Services announced new general purpose (M5 and T3) and memory-optimized (R5) instance types with AMD EPYC processors that are 10 percent less expensive than the current M5, T3, and R5 instances.

The AMD-based instances provide additional options for customers who are looking to achieve cost savings on their Amazon EC2 compute environment for a variety of workloads, such as microservices, low-latency interactive applications, small and medium databases, virtual desktops, development and test environments, code repositories and business applications.

As customers bring more workloads to AWS, they are seeking to optimize for different characteristics like compute performance or memory or throughput. This is why AWS offers a wide selection of instance types optimized for different workloads, each with their own combination of compute, memory, storage, and networking capacity.

However, some customers face a situation where their workload does not fully utilize the compute resources of their chosen instance, resulting in them paying for performance that they don’t actually need.

With the availability of new memory optimized (R5) and general purpose (M5 and T3) instances featuring 2.5 GHz AMD EPYC processors, AWS offers 10% lower prices for customers that are focused on reducing cost. M5 and T3 instances with AMD EPYC processors offer customers a balance of compute, memory, and networking resources at lower prices for running web and application servers, microservices, backend servers for enterprise applications, and development and test environments.

R5 instances with AMD EPYC processors reduce the price per GB of memory for running high performance databases, distributed web scale in-memory caches, mid-size in-memory databases, and real time big data analytics. Customers can migrate their applications currently running on existing instances to the new AMD-based variants with little to no modification.

“One thing our customers agree on is that they all like lower prices,” said Matt Garman, Vice President of Compute Services, AWS. “Apart from adding to what is already the broadest and most capable set of compute services available in the cloud, these new AMD-based instances give customers an even lower priced way to run many of the most common applications.”

AMD-based R5 and M5 instances can be launched via the AWS Management Console or AWS Command Line Interface and are available today in US East (Ohio, North Virginia), US West (Oregon), Europe (Ireland), and Asia Pacific (Singapore) AWS Regions, with availability in additional regions planned soon.

AMD-based T3 instances will be available in the coming weeks. AMD-based M5 and R5 instances are available in six sizes with up to 96 vCPUs and up to 768 GB of memory. AMD-based T3 instances will be available in 7 sizes with up to 8 vCPUs and 32 GB of memory. The new instances can be purchased as On-Demand, Reserved, or Spot instances.