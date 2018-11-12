Pavilion Data Systems announced on Monday latest version of its rack-scale flash array, delivering high write performance and bandwidth of any all-flash array. Pavilion achieves write speeds of 60 GB/s for a single system or 15 GB/s per rack-unit with RAID 6 enabled, allowing high-ingest, low-latency applications such as large-scale data analytics to process larger volumes of data faster.

The new product release also includes encryption-at-rest with third-party key management framework integration for protecting sensitive user data in high-security environments.

Pavilion Data Systems empowers organizations to make better decisions, faster. Pavilion’s ultra-fast, rack-scale NVMe-over-Fabric Storage Array ingests, processes, stores and serves an order of magnitude more data for massively-parallel, modern applications. Pavilion’s solutions enable Internet and SaaS companies, cloud service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications at the speed of direct-attached storage, yet with the economics, reliability, manageability and data services of shared storage.

The company will use genomics multi-variant testing analysis to demonstrate rack-scale shared NVMe storage to accelerate human genome analysis. Pavilion will also showcase the results of the SPEC-FS benchmark in a clustered file system environment using GPFS with shared, rack-scale flash storage.

“At the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) we are committed to enabling discoveries that advance science and society through the application of advanced computing technologies. The performance offered by Pavilion Data systems, along with their flexibility and adherence to standards, will help us to provide researchers with unique data-intensive computing resources,” said Chris Jordan, Data Management and Collections Group Lead, Texas Advanced Computing Center.

“Achieving this level of performance is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to deliver the performance, functionality and reliability that enable our customers to realize the benefits of disaggregated storage in rack-scale environments,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Pavilion Data. “Thanks to industry leaders such as the Texas Advanced Computing Center, we are able to define a product roadmap that is disrupting traditional thinking about high-performance storage architectures.”